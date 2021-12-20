MARKET NEWS

Hold ITC; target of Rs 250: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on ITC with a target price of Rs 250 in its research report dated December 15, 2021.

Broker Research
December 20, 2021 / 03:02 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on ITC


ITC is the biggest cigarettes & second largest FMCG company in India with ~78% market share in cigarettes & presence in staples, biscuits, noodles, snacks, chocolate, dairy products & personal care products. The company is also present in paperboard, printing & packaging business with revenues of Rs 4549 crore, agri business with Rs 8001 crore. ITC has more than 200 manufacturing facilities in India. It has a distribution reach of over 6.6 million retail outlets across various trade channels & strong 25 brands across various categories.



Outlook


We continue to maintain our HOLD rating on the stock. We value the stock at Rs 250 on SOTP basis valuing the cigarettes business at 12x FY24 earnings & FMCG business at 5x FY24 sales.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tags: #Hold #ICICI Direct #ITC #Recommendations
first published: Dec 20, 2021 03:02 pm

