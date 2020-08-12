172@29@17@104!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|hold-bank-of-baroda-target-of-rs-56-sharekhan-2-5687891.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 12, 2020 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 56: Sharekhan

Sharekhan recommended hold rating on Bank of Baroda with a target price of Rs 56 in its research report dated August 10, 2020.

Sharekhan's research repor on Bank of Baroda


Bank of Baroda (BOB) posted weak Q1FY2021 results with operational performance coming below expectations, but sequentially asset quality saw improvement (NNPA declined) with decreased moratorium. Headline asset-quality performance was stable, with credit cost at 1.87% in Q1FY2021 (1.82% in Q4FY2020). While gross NPA (GNPA%) ratio remained flat sequentially at 9.39%.


Outlook


We believe asset quality still continues to have uncertainties and, hence, will be a key monitorable. We maintain our Hold rating with an unchanged PT of Rs. 56.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 12, 2020 03:14 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Hold #Recommendations #Sharekhan

