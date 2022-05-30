HOEC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.21 crore, up 46.43% Y-o-Y
May 30, 2022 / 07:27 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindustan Oil Exploration Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 42.21 crore in March 2022 up 46.43% from Rs. 28.82 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.21 crore in March 2022 down 228.37% from Rs. 21.20 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.32 crore in March 2022 up 78.13% from Rs. 12.53 crore in March 2021.
HOEC shares closed at 148.00 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.46% returns over the last 6 months and 44.32% over the last 12 months.
|Hindustan Oil Exploration Company
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|42.21
|43.93
|28.82
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|42.21
|43.93
|28.82
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.79
|1.24
|-0.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.09
|0.38
|0.26
|Depreciation
|10.73
|5.09
|5.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|19.43
|19.84
|17.86
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|10.17
|17.39
|6.14
|Other Income
|1.42
|2.70
|0.86
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.59
|20.09
|7.00
|Interest
|4.30
|1.55
|1.46
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|7.29
|18.54
|5.54
|Exceptional Items
|-34.37
|--
|13.99
|P/L Before Tax
|-27.08
|18.54
|19.53
|Tax
|0.50
|-0.26
|-0.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-27.58
|18.80
|20.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-27.58
|18.80
|20.30
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.36
|0.35
|0.90
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-27.21
|19.14
|21.20
|Equity Share Capital
|132.26
|132.26
|132.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.06
|1.45
|1.60
|Diluted EPS
|-2.06
|1.45
|1.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.06
|1.45
|1.60
|Diluted EPS
|-2.06
|1.45
|1.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes