HOEC Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 42.21 crore, up 46.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.21 crore in March 2022 up 46.43% from Rs. 28.82 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.21 crore in March 2022 down 228.37% from Rs. 21.20 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.32 crore in March 2022 up 78.13% from Rs. 12.53 crore in March 2021.

HOEC shares closed at 148.00 on May 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -5.46% returns over the last 6 months and 44.32% over the last 12 months.