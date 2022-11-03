English
    HMT Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore, up 80.9% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HMT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.60 crore in September 2022 up 80.9% from Rs. 1.99 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.31 crore in September 2022 down 9.64% from Rs. 4.77 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.83 crore in September 2022 down 37.44% from Rs. 7.72 crore in September 2021.

    HMT EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2021.

    HMT shares closed at 29.40 on November 02, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.29% returns over the last 6 months and 4.26% over the last 12 months.

    HMT
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.6015.001.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.6015.001.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.6111.640.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.140.410.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.951.862.69
    Depreciation0.520.480.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.633.753.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-4.25-3.14-5.53
    Other Income8.5612.2112.74
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.319.077.21
    Interest--0.132.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.318.944.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.318.944.77
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.318.944.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.318.944.77
    Equity Share Capital1,204.091,204.091,204.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.250.13
    Diluted EPS0.120.250.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.120.250.13
    Diluted EPS0.120.250.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:11 pm