Hindustan Unilever: The chemistry behind strategic investment in OZiva, Wellbeing Nutrition

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Acquisition in health and wellness space Fast-growing market, with a huge market potential Requires market development efforts and building the category Making the right moves, investors expecting moderate returns can accumulate Hindustan Unilever (HUL; CMP: Rs 2,721; Market capitalisation: Rs 6,39,371 crore) announced its foray into the health and wellbeing category through strategic investments in Zywie Ventures Pvt Ltd (OZiva) and Nutritionalab Pvt Ltd (Wellbeing Nutrition). (image) Source: Co presentation Zywie Ventures Pvt Ltd (OZiva) is a plant-based, clean label consumer wellness brand focused on...