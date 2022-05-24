English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hindustan Aeronautics: Slow earnings growth, recent stock spike can hamper near-term returns

    Revenue visibility of HAL is improving with the increase in orders in hand

    Jitendra Kumar Gupta
    May 24, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST
    Hindustan Aeronautics: Slow earnings growth, recent stock spike can hamper near-term returns

    The business of Hindustan Aeronautics is slow moving. However, given the certainty, strong entry barrier, high technical capabilities, and monopoly in the domestic aerospace business, it is reasonable to assume that the business will survive for long. One notable change in recent times is the focus on asset churn, control on working capital, and cost rationalisation. The company’s receivable days dropped from 227 days in fiscal 2019 to 69 days in fiscal 2022. The inventory-turnover ratio reduced from 271 days...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro​ Panorama | Putting inflation back in the bottle

      May 23, 2022 / 05:47 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro​ Panorama: PM on why Japan matters to India, Paytm’s valuation shock, steel stocks in the line of fire, the Eastern Window and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers