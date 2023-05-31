English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Himatsingka Sei Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 559.09 crore, down 25.41% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Himatsingka Seide are:

    Net Sales at Rs 559.09 crore in March 2023 down 25.41% from Rs. 749.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.23 crore in March 2023 up 62.68% from Rs. 13.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 100.18 crore in March 2023 up 3.91% from Rs. 96.41 crore in March 2022.

    Himatsingka Sei EPS has increased to Rs. 2.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.33 in March 2022.

    Himatsingka Sei shares closed at 86.40 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.76% returns over the last 6 months and -32.21% over the last 12 months.

    Himatsingka Seide
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations559.09548.19749.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations559.09548.19749.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials249.96212.66435.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks46.3893.9426.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.3159.8859.40
    Depreciation28.8529.6728.94
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses104.26103.71141.90
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.3348.3357.58
    Other Income2.0014.749.89
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.3363.0767.47
    Interest36.5460.7241.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.792.3525.50
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax34.792.3525.50
    Tax13.561.0012.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.231.3513.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.231.3513.05
    Equity Share Capital49.2349.2349.23
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.160.141.33
    Diluted EPS2.160.141.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.160.141.33
    Diluted EPS2.160.141.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Himatsingka Sei #Himatsingka Seide #Results #Textiles - Synthetic & Silk
    first published: May 31, 2023 11:00 am