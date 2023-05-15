English
    HIL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 511.94 crore, up 3.28% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for HIL are:

    Net Sales at Rs 511.94 crore in March 2023 up 3.28% from Rs. 495.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.91 crore in March 2023 down 50.6% from Rs. 30.18 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.99 crore in March 2023 down 31.33% from Rs. 55.32 crore in March 2022.

    HIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 40.17 in March 2022.

    HIL shares closed at 2,588.60 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.94% returns over the last 6 months and -23.92% over the last 12 months.

    HIL
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations511.94475.45495.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations511.94475.45495.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials311.53284.07292.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.4616.6310.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-36.21-30.57-31.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost42.6337.3537.87
    Depreciation15.1715.1813.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses139.51123.90135.09
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.8528.8937.84
    Other Income4.974.203.78
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.8233.0941.62
    Interest2.322.041.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.5031.0540.47
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.5031.0540.47
    Tax5.598.2810.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.9122.7730.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.9122.7730.18
    Equity Share Capital7.567.567.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.7930.2640.17
    Diluted EPS19.7830.2539.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS19.7930.2640.17
    Diluted EPS19.7830.2539.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 15, 2023 06:18 pm