HIL Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 511.94 crore, up 3.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 511.94 crore in March 2023 up 3.28% from Rs. 495.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.91 crore in March 2023 down 50.6% from Rs. 30.18 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.99 crore in March 2023 down 31.33% from Rs. 55.32 crore in March 2022.

HIL EPS has decreased to Rs. 19.79 in March 2023 from Rs. 40.17 in March 2022.

HIL shares closed at 2,588.60 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.94% returns over the last 6 months and -23.92% over the last 12 months.