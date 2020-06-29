Hester Bio Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.62 crore, down 16.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.62 crore in March 2020 down 16.49% from Rs. 52.23 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.74 crore in March 2020 down 72.05% from Rs. 9.80 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.98 crore in March 2020 down 48.93% from Rs. 23.46 crore in March 2019.

Hester Bio EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.60 in March 2020 from Rs. 15.87 in March 2019.

Hester Bio shares closed at 1,254.00 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.27% returns over the last 6 months and -29.81% over the last 12 months.