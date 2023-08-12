Hercules Hoists Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.05 crore, up 32.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.05 crore in June 2023 up 32.6% from Rs. 30.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.81 crore in June 2023 up 108.93% from Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.74 crore in June 2023 up 82.55% from Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2022.

Hercules Hoists EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2022.

Hercules Hoists shares closed at 340.10 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 62.65% returns over the last 6 months and 156.58% over the last 12 months.