    Hercules Hoists Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.05 crore, up 32.6% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hercules Hoists are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.05 crore in June 2023 up 32.6% from Rs. 30.96 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.81 crore in June 2023 up 108.93% from Rs. 2.30 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.74 crore in June 2023 up 82.55% from Rs. 4.24 crore in June 2022.

    Hercules Hoists EPS has increased to Rs. 1.50 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.72 in June 2022.

    Hercules Hoists shares closed at 340.10 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 62.65% returns over the last 6 months and 156.58% over the last 12 months.

    Hercules Hoists
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.0547.4730.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.0547.4730.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials20.7726.3916.97
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.631.290.71
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.096.244.24
    Depreciation1.060.970.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.029.296.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.483.291.91
    Other Income3.193.411.41
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.686.703.32
    Interest0.150.160.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.536.543.26
    Exceptional Items--86.96--
    P/L Before Tax6.5393.513.26
    Tax1.728.550.95
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.8184.952.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.8184.952.30
    Equity Share Capital3.203.203.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.5026.550.72
    Diluted EPS1.5026.550.72
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.5026.550.72
    Diluted EPS1.5026.550.72
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

