HEG Q4 PAT may dip 30% YoY to Rs. 444 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Metals & Mining sector. The brokerage house expects HEG to report net profit at Rs. 444 crore down 30% year-on-year (down 48.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 25.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,393.6 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 26.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 47 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 695.7 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.