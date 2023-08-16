HEC Infra Proje Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.26 crore, up 11.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.26 crore in June 2023 up 11.09% from Rs. 11.93 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 64.05% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2023 down 1.09% from Rs. 0.92 crore in June 2022.

HEC Infra Proje EPS has increased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in June 2022.

HEC Infra Proje shares closed at 36.60 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.06% returns over the last 6 months and 24.28% over the last 12 months.