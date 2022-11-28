English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : CA Business Leaders 40Under40 Awards registration is LIVE
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    HDIL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 63.29% Y-o-Y

    November 28, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Housing Development and Infrastructure are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in September 2022 up 63.29% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.29 crore in September 2022 up 2.68% from Rs. 2.35 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2022 up 1.74% from Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2021.

    HDIL shares closed at 5.15 on November 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.57% returns over the last 12 months.

    Housing Development and Infrastructure
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.300.390.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.300.390.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.871.001.19
    Depreciation0.600.600.63
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.361.291.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.53-2.50-3.08
    Other Income0.240.500.73
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.29-2.00-2.35
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.29-2.00-2.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.29-2.00-2.35
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.29-2.00-2.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.29-2.00-2.35
    Equity Share Capital474.00474.00474.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.04-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.04-0.05
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.04-0.05
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.04-0.05
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Real Estate #Earnings First-Cut #HDIL #Housing Development and Infrastructure #Results
    first published: Nov 28, 2022 09:00 am