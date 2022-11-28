HDIL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 63.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in September 2022 up 63.29% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.29 crore in September 2022 up 2.68% from Rs. 2.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2022 up 1.74% from Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2021.

HDIL shares closed at 5.15 on November 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.57% returns over the last 12 months.