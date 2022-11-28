HDIL Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore, up 63.29% Y-o-Y
November 28, 2022 / 09:04 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Housing Development and Infrastructure are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.30 crore in September 2022 up 63.29% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.29 crore in September 2022 up 2.68% from Rs. 2.35 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.69 crore in September 2022 up 1.74% from Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2021.
HDIL shares closed at 5.15 on November 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given 9.57% returns over the last 12 months.
|Housing Development and Infrastructure
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.30
|0.39
|0.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.30
|0.39
|0.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.87
|1.00
|1.19
|Depreciation
|0.60
|0.60
|0.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.36
|1.29
|1.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.53
|-2.50
|-3.08
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.50
|0.73
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.29
|-2.00
|-2.35
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.29
|-2.00
|-2.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.29
|-2.00
|-2.35
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.29
|-2.00
|-2.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.29
|-2.00
|-2.35
|Equity Share Capital
|474.00
|474.00
|474.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.04
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited