HCL Technologies Q4 PAT may dip 2.9% QoQ to Rs. 2,536.4 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Information Technology sector. The brokerage house expects HCL Technologies to report net profit at Rs. 2,536.4 crore down 2.9% quarter-on-quarter (down 11.4% year-on-year).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 1.1 percent Q-o-Q (up 20.4 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 15,873 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 0.3 percent Q-o-Q (up 19.7 percent Y-o-Y) to Rs. 3,634.5 crore.

