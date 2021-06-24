MARKET NEWS

HBL Power Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 299.77 crore, up 14.08% Y-o-Y

June 24, 2021 / 12:26 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for HBL Power Systems are:

Net Sales at Rs 299.77 crore in March 2021 up 14.08% from Rs. 262.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.16 crore in March 2021 up 8.69% from Rs. 9.35 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.70 crore in March 2021 down 8.12% from Rs. 29.06 crore in March 2020.

HBL Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2020.

HBL Power shares closed at 45.10 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.60% returns over the last 6 months and 169.25% over the last 12 months.

HBL Power Systems
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations299.77233.23262.77
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations299.77233.23262.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials195.39139.11144.01
Purchase of Traded Goods0.780.370.32
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.41-1.9914.43
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost22.2720.9723.06
Depreciation9.179.8710.36
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses62.3854.1958.63
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.1910.7111.95
Other Income2.342.576.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.5313.2818.70
Interest1.713.866.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.839.4312.14
Exceptional Items-3.24-0.50-0.31
P/L Before Tax12.598.9211.83
Tax2.091.343.21
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.497.598.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.497.598.62
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.340.600.72
Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.168.199.35
Equity Share Capital27.7227.7227.72
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.350.300.26
Diluted EPS0.350.300.26
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.350.300.26
Diluted EPS0.350.300.26
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 24, 2021 12:22 pm

