HBL Power Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 299.77 crore, up 14.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 299.77 crore in March 2021 up 14.08% from Rs. 262.77 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.16 crore in March 2021 up 8.69% from Rs. 9.35 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.70 crore in March 2021 down 8.12% from Rs. 29.06 crore in March 2020.

HBL Power EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.26 in March 2020.

HBL Power shares closed at 45.10 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.60% returns over the last 6 months and 169.25% over the last 12 months.