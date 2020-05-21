App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 10:21 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hawkins Cookers Q4 net down 30.5% to Rs 9.36 crore

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 13.48 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Hawkins Cookers said in a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
Hawkins Cookers Ltd on Thursday reported a 30.56 percent decline in net profit at Rs 9.36 crore for the March quarter, hit by the coronavirus lockdown.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 13.48 crore in the January-March period a year ago, Hawkins Cookers said in a BSE filing.

Net sales fell 20.97 percent to Rs 145.97 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 184.72 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Close

Total expenses stood at Rs 133.75 crore

"Our operations were impacted due to the lockdown announced by the Government in March, 2020, and most of April, 2020. Both sales and production have partially resumed in May, 2020," the company said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 21, 2020 10:16 pm

tags #Business #Hawkins Cookers #Results

