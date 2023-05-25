English
    Hawkins Cooker Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 253.85 crore, down 6.61% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hawkins Cooker are:

    Net Sales at Rs 253.85 crore in March 2023 down 6.61% from Rs. 271.83 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.80 crore in March 2023 up 6.69% from Rs. 21.37 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.34 crore in March 2023 up 3.96% from Rs. 32.07 crore in March 2022.

    Hawkins Cooker EPS has increased to Rs. 43.12 in March 2023 from Rs. 40.42 in March 2022.

    Hawkins Cooker shares closed at 6,385.90 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 4.78% returns over the last 6 months and 20.51% over the last 12 months.

    Hawkins Cooker
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations253.85256.87271.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations253.85256.87271.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials90.54105.69104.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods21.3228.8238.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.46-5.897.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost31.2223.2224.85
    Depreciation2.021.991.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses62.3378.8466.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.9624.2029.29
    Other Income1.361.311.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax31.3225.5130.33
    Interest0.881.281.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax30.4424.2328.90
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax30.4424.2328.90
    Tax7.646.147.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.8018.0921.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.8018.0921.37
    Equity Share Capital5.295.295.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves270.84----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.1234.2240.42
    Diluted EPS43.1234.2240.42
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS43.1234.2240.42
    Diluted EPS43.1234.2240.42
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Domestic Appliances #Earnings First-Cut #Hawkins Cooker #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:22 am