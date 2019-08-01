Haryana Financi Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore, up 11.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.10 crore in June 2019 up 11.11% from Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2019 down 101.57% from Rs. 12.71 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.16 crore in June 2019 up 67.35% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2018.