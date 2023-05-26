GVK Power Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore, down 75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.50 crore in March 2023 down 75% from Rs. 10.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2023 down 67.8% from Rs. 7.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2023 down 65.44% from Rs. 8.39 crore in March 2022.

GVK Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2022.

GVK Power shares closed at 2.50 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -7.41% returns over the last 6 months