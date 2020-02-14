GVK Power Q3 loss narrows marginally to Rs 120cr

GVK Power and Infrastructure on Friday reported marginal narrowing of consolidated loss at Rs 120.06 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.

The company had posted consolidated loss of Rs 122.61 crore in the year-ago period, GVK Power and Infrastructure said in a filing to BSE.

The loss "for the year (is) attributable to owners of the company," the filing said.

The consolidated revenue of the company during the October-December quarter increased to Rs 1,156.15 crore over Rs 1,109.28 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 4.36 apiece, up 8.19 percent from the previous close on BSE.