App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 01:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

GVK Power Q3 loss narrows marginally to Rs 120cr

The company had posted consolidated loss of Rs 122.61 crore in the year-ago period, GVK Power and Infrastructure said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

GVK Power and Infrastructure on Friday reported marginal narrowing of consolidated loss at Rs 120.06 crore for the quarter ended December 2019.

The company had posted consolidated loss of Rs 122.61 crore in the year-ago period, GVK Power and Infrastructure said in a filing to BSE.

The loss "for the year (is) attributable to owners of the company," the filing said.

Close

The consolidated revenue of the company during the October-December quarter increased to Rs 1,156.15 crore over Rs 1,109.28 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

related news

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 4.36 apiece, up 8.19 percent from the previous close on BSE.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 01:07 pm

tags #earnings #GVK Power #Q3 #Results

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.