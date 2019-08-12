GVK Power Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 989.45 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'19 Mar'16 Jun'15 Net Sales/Income from operations 989.45 1,081.16 999.03 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 989.45 1,081.16 999.03 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- 19.72 133.93 Employees Cost 51.59 37.09 43.20 Depreciation 202.81 264.28 185.98 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 531.72 648.28 462.79 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 203.33 111.79 173.13 Other Income 52.67 44.84 19.50 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 256.00 156.63 192.63 Interest 384.93 678.70 410.87 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -128.93 -522.07 -218.24 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -128.93 -522.07 -218.24 Tax 7.60 48.95 -15.58 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -136.53 -571.02 -202.66 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -136.53 -571.02 -202.66 Minority Interest -2.79 105.52 40.67 Share Of P/L Of Associates 5.02 57.80 38.07 Net P/L After M.I & Associates -134.30 -407.70 -123.92 Equity Share Capital 157.92 157.92 157.92 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.85 -2.58 -0.78 Diluted EPS -0.85 -2.58 -0.78 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.85 -2.58 -0.78 Diluted EPS -0.85 -2.58 -0.78 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- 72.25 Share Holding (%) -- -- 45.75 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 85.67 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 100.00 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 54.25 Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited