Gujarat Gas: Good Q1 performance, limited upside potential

Gujarat Gas

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Q1FY22 Performance Gujarat Gas (CMP: Rs 737.40; Market Capitalisation: Rs 51,279 crore) reported better-than-expected numbers, with net sales coming in at Rs 3,010.9 crore, down 12 per cent QoQ, supported by better realisation, despite volume de-growth. Revenue realisation was reported at Rs 33.1/scm, up 5 per cent. Input gas cost fell 22.5 per cent to Rs 2,060 crore, leading to a 23.6 per cent jump in gross margin. Opex per unit increased by 27 per cent to Rs 2.5/scm due to a...