Guj Sidhee Cem Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 153.25 crore, down 4.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.25 crore in June 2019 down 4.92% from Rs. 161.17 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.59 crore in June 2019 up 286.79% from Rs. 3.51 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.70 crore in June 2019 up 178.47% from Rs. 8.87 crore in June 2018.

Guj Sidhee Cem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.56 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2018.

Guj Sidhee Cem shares closed at 17.50 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.65% returns over the last 6 months and -40.78% over the last 12 months.