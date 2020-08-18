172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|guj-ind-power-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-335-88-crore-down-5-03-y-o-y-5724191.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Aug 18, 2020 04:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Guj Ind Power Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 335.88 crore, down 5.03% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gujarat Industries Power Co. are:

Net Sales at Rs 335.88 crore in June 2020 down 5.03% from Rs. 353.68 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.86 crore in June 2020 down 28.66% from Rs. 85.32 crore in June 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.93 crore in June 2020 down 20.39% from Rs. 169.49 crore in June 2019.

Guj Ind Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.02 in June 2020 from Rs. 5.64 in June 2019.

Guj Ind Power shares closed at 77.70 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.72% returns over the last 6 months and 8.07% over the last 12 months.

Gujarat Industries Power Co.
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations335.88342.51353.68
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations335.88342.51353.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials147.01148.47136.06
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost23.9034.5025.74
Depreciation49.4249.0246.10
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses37.2638.5535.40
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax78.3071.98110.39
Other Income7.2212.4613.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.5184.44123.39
Interest11.5011.9312.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax74.0172.51110.56
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax74.0172.51110.56
Tax13.1510.5825.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities60.8661.9285.32
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period60.8661.9285.32
Equity Share Capital151.25151.25151.25
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.024.095.64
Diluted EPS4.024.095.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.024.095.64
Diluted EPS4.024.095.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 18, 2020 04:44 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Guj Ind Power #Gujarat Industries Power Co. #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.