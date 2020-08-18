Guj Ind Power Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 335.88 crore, down 5.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 335.88 crore in June 2020 down 5.03% from Rs. 353.68 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.86 crore in June 2020 down 28.66% from Rs. 85.32 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 134.93 crore in June 2020 down 20.39% from Rs. 169.49 crore in June 2019.

Guj Ind Power EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.02 in June 2020 from Rs. 5.64 in June 2019.

Guj Ind Power shares closed at 77.70 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given 11.72% returns over the last 6 months and 8.07% over the last 12 months.