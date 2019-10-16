GSPL Q2 PAT may dip 12.9% YoY to Rs. 282 cr: Sharekhan

Sharekhan has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Oil & Gas sector. The brokerage house expects GSPL to report net profit at Rs. 282 crore down 12.9% year-on-year (up 36.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 12.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 522 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.