    GSFC Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3,478.99 crore, up 30.44% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,478.99 crore in December 2022 up 30.44% from Rs. 2,667.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 409.93 crore in December 2022 up 66.96% from Rs. 245.53 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 363.92 crore in December 2022 down 9.21% from Rs. 400.82 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,478.992,487.682,667.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,478.992,487.682,667.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,471.151,374.651,280.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods590.73476.86346.38
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks323.44-470.5447.27
    Power & Fuel322.93350.24--
    Employees Cost167.17163.59172.09
    Depreciation46.0646.2845.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses257.81201.97450.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax299.70344.63325.24
    Other Income18.1672.4830.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax317.86417.11355.80
    Interest6.182.591.74
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax311.68414.52354.06
    Exceptional Items1.640.751.66
    P/L Before Tax313.32415.27355.72
    Tax-96.61130.00110.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities409.93285.27245.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period409.93285.27245.53
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates409.93285.27245.53
    Equity Share Capital79.7079.7079.70
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.287.166.16
    Diluted EPS10.287.166.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.287.166.16
    Diluted EPS10.287.166.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
