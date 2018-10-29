GRUH Finance Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 480.54 crore, up 16.06% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 480.54 crore in September 2018 up 16.06% from Rs. 414.05 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 105.49 crore in September 2018 up 35.64% from Rs. 77.77 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 436.61 crore in September 2018 up 20.73% from Rs. 361.65 crore in September 2017.

GRUH Finance EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.44 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.13 in September 2017.

GRUH Finance shares closed at 275.25 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -34.29% returns over the last 6 months and -6.36% over the last 12 months.