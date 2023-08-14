Grindwell Norto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 660.09 crore, up 7.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 660.09 crore in June 2023 up 7.16% from Rs. 615.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.10 crore in June 2023 up 6.05% from Rs. 91.56 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.40 crore in June 2023 up 8.89% from Rs. 136.28 crore in June 2022.

Grindwell Norto EPS has increased to Rs. 8.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.27 in June 2022.

Grindwell Norto shares closed at 2,268.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.88% returns over the last 6 months and 14.12% over the last 12 months.