    Grindwell Norto Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 660.09 crore, up 7.16% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Grindwell Norton are:

    Net Sales at Rs 660.09 crore in June 2023 up 7.16% from Rs. 615.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 97.10 crore in June 2023 up 6.05% from Rs. 91.56 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 148.40 crore in June 2023 up 8.89% from Rs. 136.28 crore in June 2022.

    Grindwell Norto EPS has increased to Rs. 8.77 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.27 in June 2022.

    Grindwell Norto shares closed at 2,268.45 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.88% returns over the last 6 months and 14.12% over the last 12 months.

    Grindwell Norton
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations656.18615.66615.97
    Other Operating Income3.91----
    Total Income From Operations660.09615.66615.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials234.48183.86221.38
    Purchase of Traded Goods74.9268.2677.40
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.8824.04-11.81
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost78.9377.5566.10
    Depreciation16.4113.6412.83
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses146.84135.49137.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax117.39112.82112.57
    Other Income14.6021.4510.88
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax131.99134.27123.45
    Interest1.931.530.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax130.06132.74123.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax130.06132.74123.06
    Tax32.9633.8631.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities97.1098.8891.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period97.1098.8891.56
    Equity Share Capital55.3655.3655.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.778.938.27
    Diluted EPS8.778.938.27
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.778.938.27
    Diluted EPS8.778.938.27
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 04:00 pm

