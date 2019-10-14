Granules Q2 PAT seen up 19% YoY to Rs. 72 cr: Emkay

Emkay has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Granules to report net profit at Rs. 72 crore up 19% year-on-year (down 14% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 13 percent Y-o-Y (up 10.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 656.4 crore, according to Emkay.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 31 percent Y-o-Y (up 11 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 131.3 crore.

