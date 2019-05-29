Goodyear Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 423.88 crore, up 11.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 423.88 crore in March 2019 up 11.28% from Rs. 380.92 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.86 crore in March 2019 up 22.2% from Rs. 21.98 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.50 crore in March 2019 up 21.54% from Rs. 44.02 crore in March 2018.

Goodyear EPS has increased to Rs. 11.64 in March 2019 from Rs. 9.53 in March 2018.

Goodyear shares closed at 960.00 on May 28, 2019 (BSE) and has given 1.61% returns over the last 6 months and -17.71% over the last 12 months.