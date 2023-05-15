English
    Good Luck Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 764.55 crore, up 9.1% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 04:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Good Luck India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 764.55 crore in March 2023 up 9.1% from Rs. 700.79 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.91 crore in March 2023 up 14.88% from Rs. 24.30 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.32 crore in March 2023 up 12.6% from Rs. 53.57 crore in March 2022.

    Good Luck EPS has increased to Rs. 10.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.40 in March 2022.

    Good Luck shares closed at 483.90 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.18% returns over the last 6 months and 94.81% over the last 12 months.

    Good Luck India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations763.26705.95700.79
    Other Operating Income1.29----
    Total Income From Operations764.55705.95700.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials576.46549.13501.04
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.90-31.85-18.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost32.6630.7625.73
    Depreciation8.598.287.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses106.43109.68139.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax49.3039.9544.64
    Other Income2.435.151.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.7345.1045.87
    Interest15.3317.0413.78
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax36.4028.0632.09
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax36.4028.0632.09
    Tax8.489.657.80
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities27.9118.4024.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period27.9118.4024.30
    Equity Share Capital5.455.455.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.347.029.40
    Diluted EPS10.347.029.40
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS10.347.029.40
    Diluted EPS10.347.029.40
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #good luck #Good Luck India #Results #Steel - Tubes & Pipes
    first published: May 15, 2023 04:25 pm