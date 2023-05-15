Good Luck Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 764.55 crore, up 9.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 764.55 crore in March 2023 up 9.1% from Rs. 700.79 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.91 crore in March 2023 up 14.88% from Rs. 24.30 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 60.32 crore in March 2023 up 12.6% from Rs. 53.57 crore in March 2022.

Good Luck EPS has increased to Rs. 10.34 in March 2023 from Rs. 9.40 in March 2022.

Good Luck shares closed at 483.90 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.18% returns over the last 6 months and 94.81% over the last 12 months.