Goldstone Tech Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 14.00 crore, up 25.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.00 crore in March 2020 up 25.31% from Rs. 11.17 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2020 up 113.21% from Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2020 up 304% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2019.

Goldstone Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.09 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.72 in March 2019.

Goldstone Tech shares closed at 8.55 on June 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 3.01% returns over the last 6 months and -6.56% over the last 12 months.