English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Godrej Consumer Products: Poised for higher growth on many initiatives

    Godrej Consumer’s long-term strategy of developing categories with continued media spend, and touching lower price points to attract more consumers have augured well. Moderation in raw material prices is a blessing.

    Nandish Shah
    April 06, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
    Godrej Consumer Products: Poised for higher growth on many initiatives

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Home and personal care segments saw double-digit growth Recovery in Indonesia and Africa region impacted due to one-off Higher gross margins and investment behind brand-building continues Remain positive and recommend long-term investors to add and accumulate stocks on market declines The quarterly investor update of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL; CMP: Rs 970; Market capitalisation: Rs 99,018 crore) shows the company reporting double-digit growth in rupee terms on a consolidated basis for the March 2023 quarter, as compared to 7 percent in the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Market reaction to MPC moves temporary

      Apr 5, 2023 / 03:00 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Domestic inflation upsets RBI’s projection, no supercycle in oil markets expe...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Between the Fed and a hard place

      Mar 11, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

      The Fed is caught between combating inflation and worries over a financial mishap

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers