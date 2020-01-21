Goa Carbon Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 106.96 crore, up 13.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.96 crore in December 2019 up 13.46% from Rs. 94.27 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.12 crore in December 2019 up 16.04% from Rs. 4.91 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2019 up 89.52% from Rs. 4.58 crore in December 2018.

Goa Carbon shares closed at 294.00 on January 20, 2020 (NSE) and has given 6.18% returns over the last 6 months and -41.43% over the last 12 months.