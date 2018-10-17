Glenmark Pharma Q2 PAT seen up 2.8% YoY to Rs. 210 cr: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 18) earnings estimates for the Pharmaceuticals sector. The brokerage house expects Glenmark Pharma to report net profit at Rs. 210 crore up 2.8% year-on-year (down 5.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 10.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 15.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,450 crore, according to HDFC Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 12.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 26 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 440 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.