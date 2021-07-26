MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

GlaxoSmithKline Pharma Q1 net profit up 9% at Rs 121 crore

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 789.99 crore for the quarter under consideration.

PTI
July 26, 2021 / 09:57 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug firm GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a 9.24 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 121.08 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 110.83 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 789.99 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 648.59 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd closed at Rs 1,726.20 per scrip on BSE, up 2.65 percent from the previous close.
PTI
Tags: #Business #GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals #Results
first published: Jul 26, 2021 09:57 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.