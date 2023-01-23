Gland Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 925.90 crore, down 12.92% Y-o-Y
January 23, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gland Pharma are:Net Sales at Rs 925.90 crore in December 2022 down 12.92% from Rs. 1,063.33 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 227.54 crore in December 2022 down 16.77% from Rs. 273.38 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 345.47 crore in December 2022 down 12.52% from Rs. 394.93 crore in December 2021.
Gland EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.82 in December 2022 from Rs. 16.64 in December 2021.
|Gland shares closed at 1,386.65 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given -37.75% returns over the last 6 months and -58.03% over the last 12 months.
|Gland Pharma
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|925.90
|1,048.31
|1,063.33
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|925.90
|1,048.31
|1,063.33
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|433.20
|504.37
|464.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.90
|3.79
|4.72
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-15.85
|17.13
|34.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|100.52
|101.16
|81.43
|Depreciation
|37.61
|36.67
|27.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|120.18
|126.63
|129.20
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|246.35
|258.56
|321.43
|Other Income
|61.51
|65.62
|45.67
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|307.86
|324.19
|367.10
|Interest
|2.62
|1.72
|1.18
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|305.24
|322.47
|365.92
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|305.24
|322.47
|365.92
|Tax
|77.70
|82.84
|92.53
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|227.54
|239.63
|273.38
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|227.54
|239.63
|273.38
|Equity Share Capital
|16.47
|16.47
|16.43
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.82
|14.55
|16.64
|Diluted EPS
|13.81
|14.55
|16.64
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|13.82
|14.55
|16.64
|Diluted EPS
|13.81
|14.55
|16.64
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited