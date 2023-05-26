English
    Ginni Filaments Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 225.21 crore, down 31.35% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 07:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ginni Filaments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 225.21 crore in March 2023 down 31.35% from Rs. 328.04 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2023 down 149.42% from Rs. 10.65 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2023 down 97.72% from Rs. 31.55 crore in March 2022.

    Ginni Filaments shares closed at 22.10 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.93% returns over the last 6 months and -39.29% over the last 12 months.

    Ginni Filaments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations225.21217.63328.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations225.21217.63328.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials156.61140.14203.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.2416.111.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.0019.7019.63
    Depreciation7.047.466.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses52.5246.8073.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.73-12.5823.23
    Other Income0.411.281.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.32-11.3024.95
    Interest4.445.457.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.76-16.7517.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.76-16.7517.27
    Tax-5.49-6.546.63
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.26-10.2110.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.26-10.2110.65
    Equity Share Capital85.6585.6585.65
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.61-1.191.24
    Diluted EPS-0.61-1.191.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.61-1.191.24
    Diluted EPS-0.61-1.191.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 07:07 pm