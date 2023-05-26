Ginni Filaments Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 225.21 crore, down 31.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 225.21 crore in March 2023 down 31.35% from Rs. 328.04 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2023 down 149.42% from Rs. 10.65 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2023 down 97.72% from Rs. 31.55 crore in March 2022.

Ginni Filaments shares closed at 22.10 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.93% returns over the last 6 months and -39.29% over the last 12 months.