Ginni Filaments Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 225.21 crore, down 31.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Ginni Filaments are:
Net Sales at Rs 225.21 crore in March 2023 down 31.35% from Rs. 328.04 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.26 crore in March 2023 down 149.42% from Rs. 10.65 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2023 down 97.72% from Rs. 31.55 crore in March 2022.
Ginni Filaments shares closed at 22.10 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -33.93% returns over the last 6 months and -39.29% over the last 12 months.
|Ginni Filaments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|225.21
|217.63
|328.04
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|225.21
|217.63
|328.04
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|156.61
|140.14
|203.63
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.24
|16.11
|1.23
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.00
|19.70
|19.63
|Depreciation
|7.04
|7.46
|6.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|52.52
|46.80
|73.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.73
|-12.58
|23.23
|Other Income
|0.41
|1.28
|1.72
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.32
|-11.30
|24.95
|Interest
|4.44
|5.45
|7.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.76
|-16.75
|17.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.76
|-16.75
|17.27
|Tax
|-5.49
|-6.54
|6.63
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.26
|-10.21
|10.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.26
|-10.21
|10.65
|Equity Share Capital
|85.65
|85.65
|85.65
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|-1.19
|1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|-1.19
|1.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.61
|-1.19
|1.24
|Diluted EPS
|-0.61
|-1.19
|1.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited