Gayatri Project Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,360.10 crore, up 49.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,360.10 crore in March 2021 up 49.43% from Rs. 910.16 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.10 crore in March 2021 up 145.1% from Rs. 55.67 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 115.20 crore in March 2021 up 106.67% from Rs. 55.74 crore in March 2020.

Gayatri Project EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.97 in March 2020.

Gayatri Project shares closed at 33.80 on June 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given -12.89% returns over the last 6 months and 88.83% over the last 12 months.