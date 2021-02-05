Gayatri Project Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,074.25 crore, up 28.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,074.25 crore in December 2020 up 28.59% from Rs. 835.38 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 40.20 crore in December 2020 up 110.26% from Rs. 391.71 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 146.31 crore in December 2020 up 21.21% from Rs. 120.71 crore in December 2019.

Gayatri Project EPS has increased to Rs. 2.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 20.92 in December 2019.

Gayatri Project shares closed at 44.10 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 202.05% returns over the last 6 months and -5.26% over the last 12 months.