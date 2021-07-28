Gateway Distri Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 78.07 crore, down 8.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 78.07 crore in June 2021 down 8.05% from Rs. 84.91 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.87 crore in June 2021 down 18.47% from Rs. 83.25 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.92 crore in June 2021 down 22.47% from Rs. 113.40 crore in June 2020.

Gateway Distri EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.44 in June 2021 from Rs. 7.66 in June 2020.

Gateway Distri shares closed at 293.70 on July 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 77.52% returns over the last 6 months and 256.65% over the last 12 months.