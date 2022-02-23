Gammon India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.00 crore, down 60.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.00 crore in December 2021 down 60.92% from Rs. 17.91 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 182.36 crore in December 2021 down 12.65% from Rs. 161.88 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.12 crore in December 2021 up 775.41% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2020.

Gammon India shares closed at 1.65 on September 10, 2018 (NSE)