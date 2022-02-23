Gammon India Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 7.00 crore, down 60.92% Y-o-Y
February 23, 2022 / 11:23 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Gammon India are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.00 crore in December 2021 down 60.92% from Rs. 17.91 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 182.36 crore in December 2021 down 12.65% from Rs. 161.88 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.12 crore in December 2021 up 775.41% from Rs. 0.61 crore in December 2020.
|Gammon India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.00
|11.59
|17.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.00
|11.59
|17.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.67
|2.41
|2.76
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.93
|2.11
|1.98
|Depreciation
|0.87
|0.95
|2.24
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.02
|3.79
|22.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.49
|2.33
|-11.67
|Other Income
|6.74
|4.16
|8.82
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.25
|6.49
|-2.85
|Interest
|183.58
|177.60
|158.97
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-180.33
|-171.11
|-161.82
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-180.33
|-171.11
|-161.82
|Tax
|2.03
|0.33
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-182.36
|-171.44
|-161.88
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-182.36
|-171.44
|-161.88
|Equity Share Capital
|74.11
|74.11
|74.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.94
|-4.65
|-4.39
|Diluted EPS
|-4.94
|-4.65
|-4.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.94
|-4.65
|-4.39
|Diluted EPS
|-4.94
|-4.65
|-4.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
