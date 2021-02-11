Gammon India Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18.53 crore, up 113.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.53 crore in December 2020 up 113.73% from Rs. 8.67 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 98.93 crore in December 2020 up 17.34% from Rs. 119.68 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.88 crore in December 2020 up 46.15% from Rs. 60.13 crore in December 2019.

Gammon India shares closed at 1.65 on September 10, 2018 (NSE)