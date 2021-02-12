Future Life Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 916.90 crore, down 44.98% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2021 / 11:12 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Future Lifestyle Fashions are:
Net Sales at Rs 916.90 crore in December 2020 down 44.98% from Rs. 1,666.60 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 156.87 crore in December 2020 down 376.14% from Rs. 56.81 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.77 crore in December 2020 down 78.28% from Rs. 321.27 crore in December 2019.
Future Life shares closed at 86.75 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given -26.64% returns over the last 6 months and -78.04% over the last 12 months.
|Future Lifestyle Fashions
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|916.90
|387.85
|1,666.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|916.90
|387.85
|1,666.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|385.16
|36.44
|1,170.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|293.87
|235.92
|-86.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|49.03
|44.52
|81.22
|Depreciation
|139.48
|134.29
|174.69
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|132.37
|115.50
|190.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-83.01
|-178.82
|135.15
|Other Income
|13.30
|14.71
|11.43
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-69.71
|-164.11
|146.58
|Interest
|86.85
|85.38
|69.94
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-156.56
|-249.49
|76.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-156.56
|-249.49
|76.64
|Tax
|0.32
|0.35
|19.83
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-156.87
|-249.84
|56.81
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-156.87
|-249.84
|56.81
|Equity Share Capital
|40.36
|40.35
|40.28
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.76
|-12.37
|2.88
|Diluted EPS
|-7.76
|-12.37
|2.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-7.76
|-12.38
|2.88
|Diluted EPS
|-7.76
|-12.37
|2.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited