Future Life Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 916.90 crore, down 44.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 916.90 crore in December 2020 down 44.98% from Rs. 1,666.60 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 156.87 crore in December 2020 down 376.14% from Rs. 56.81 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.77 crore in December 2020 down 78.28% from Rs. 321.27 crore in December 2019.

Future Life shares closed at 86.75 on February 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given -26.64% returns over the last 6 months and -78.04% over the last 12 months.