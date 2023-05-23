English
    Fusion Micro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 500.89 crore, up 42.92% Y-o-Y

    May 23, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Fusion Micro Finance are:

    Net Sales at Rs 500.89 crore in March 2023 up 42.92% from Rs. 350.47 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.52 crore in March 2023 up 767.93% from Rs. 13.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 328.46 crore in March 2023 up 113.42% from Rs. 153.90 crore in March 2022.

    Fusion Micro EPS has increased to Rs. 12.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2022.

    Fusion Micro shares closed at 479.60 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.36% returns over the last 6 months

    Fusion Micro Finance
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations500.89458.63350.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations500.89458.63350.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost89.4084.1864.44
    Depreciation2.301.951.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies69.2049.93134.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.6328.5720.22
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax306.37293.99130.11
    Other Income19.807.8822.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax326.16301.87152.19
    Interest174.24168.02136.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax151.93133.8515.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax151.93133.8515.64
    Tax37.4031.392.44
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities114.52102.4613.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period114.52102.4613.20
    Equity Share Capital100.35100.2982.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.8111.141.59
    Diluted EPS12.7611.101.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS12.8111.141.59
    Diluted EPS12.7611.101.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 23, 2023 09:44 am