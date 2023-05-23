Fusion Micro Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 500.89 crore, up 42.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 500.89 crore in March 2023 up 42.92% from Rs. 350.47 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 114.52 crore in March 2023 up 767.93% from Rs. 13.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 328.46 crore in March 2023 up 113.42% from Rs. 153.90 crore in March 2022.

Fusion Micro EPS has increased to Rs. 12.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.59 in March 2022.

Fusion Micro shares closed at 479.60 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.36% returns over the last 6 months