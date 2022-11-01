FSN E-Co Nykaa Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.75 crore, up 4.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.75 crore in September 2022 up 4.8% from Rs. 49.39 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.88 crore in September 2022 down 45.86% from Rs. 18.26 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.92 crore in September 2022 down 34.39% from Rs. 25.79 crore in September 2021.

FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.21 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in September 2021.