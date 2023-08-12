FSN E-Co Nykaa Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.95 crore, down 28.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.95 crore in June 2023 down 28.41% from Rs. 37.65 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.25 crore in June 2023 down 53.02% from Rs. 9.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.66 crore in June 2023 down 40.64% from Rs. 14.59 crore in June 2022.

FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.

FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 145.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.00% returns over the last 6 months and -38.36% over the last 12 months.