    FSN E-Co Nykaa Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.95 crore, down 28.41% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 08:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.95 crore in June 2023 down 28.41% from Rs. 37.65 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.25 crore in June 2023 down 53.02% from Rs. 9.05 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.66 crore in June 2023 down 40.64% from Rs. 14.59 crore in June 2022.

    FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.

    FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 145.70 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.00% returns over the last 6 months and -38.36% over the last 12 months.

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.9574.3237.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.9574.3237.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--11.2521.91
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.6712.702.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.497.45-5.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.847.829.15
    Depreciation1.841.741.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.1032.8625.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-31.980.51-17.03
    Other Income38.8031.5830.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.8232.0913.19
    Interest1.771.611.84
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.0530.4811.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.0530.4811.35
    Tax0.797.882.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.2522.609.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.2522.609.05
    Equity Share Capital285.29285.2547.43
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.080.19
    Diluted EPS0.010.080.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.080.19
    Diluted EPS0.010.080.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 12, 2023 08:44 am

