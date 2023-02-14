English
    FSN E-Co Nykaa Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.08 crore, up 20.41% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.08 crore in December 2022 up 20.41% from Rs. 44.91 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.77 crore in December 2022 up 17.97% from Rs. 16.76 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.82 crore in December 2022 up 25.03% from Rs. 23.85 crore in December 2021.

    FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2021.

    FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 150.20 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.60% returns over the last 6 months and -40.51% over the last 12 months.

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures Nykaa
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.0851.7544.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.0851.7544.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials11.9313.8216.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.001.458.92
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.534.83-12.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.379.197.85
    Depreciation1.951.981.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.6737.2724.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.30-16.78-1.55
    Other Income35.1731.7224.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.8714.9422.67
    Interest1.872.131.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax26.0012.8021.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax26.0012.8021.27
    Tax6.232.924.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.779.8816.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.779.8816.76
    Equity Share Capital284.9447.4647.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.210.36
    Diluted EPS0.070.210.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.210.36
    Diluted EPS0.070.210.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:00 am