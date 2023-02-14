FSN E-Co Nykaa Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.08 crore, up 20.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.08 crore in December 2022 up 20.41% from Rs. 44.91 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.77 crore in December 2022 up 17.97% from Rs. 16.76 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.82 crore in December 2022 up 25.03% from Rs. 23.85 crore in December 2021.

FSN E-Co Nykaa EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in December 2021.

FSN E-Co Nykaa shares closed at 150.20 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -35.60% returns over the last 6 months and -40.51% over the last 12 months.