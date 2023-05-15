Foods and Inns Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 327.97 crore, up 71.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 327.97 crore in March 2023 up 71.75% from Rs. 190.96 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.77 crore in March 2023 up 397.43% from Rs. 2.97 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.98 crore in March 2023 up 144.46% from Rs. 13.90 crore in March 2022.

Foods and Inns EPS has increased to Rs. 2.90 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.59 in March 2022.

Foods and Inns shares closed at 153.20 on May 12, 2023 (NSE)