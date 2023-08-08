English
    Foods and Inns Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 288.41 crore, up 31.14% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 06:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Foods and Inns are:

    Net Sales at Rs 288.41 crore in June 2023 up 31.14% from Rs. 219.93 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.34 crore in June 2023 up 104.1% from Rs. 7.02 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 33.94 crore in June 2023 up 84.66% from Rs. 18.38 crore in June 2022.

    Foods and Inns EPS has increased to Rs. 2.76 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.40 in June 2022.

    Foods and Inns shares closed at 192.45 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 41.98% returns over the last 6 months

    Foods and Inns
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations288.41331.48219.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations288.41331.48219.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials413.27151.68324.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-213.30103.37-171.92
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost10.7811.258.83
    Depreciation4.203.393.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses45.8532.9341.61
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.6128.8513.70
    Other Income2.122.181.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.7431.0314.76
    Interest9.378.815.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.3722.229.05
    Exceptional Items---0.16--
    P/L Before Tax20.3722.069.05
    Tax5.986.861.90
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.3915.207.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.3915.207.15
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.05---0.13
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.3415.207.02
    Equity Share Capital5.365.095.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.762.981.40
    Diluted EPS2.302.671.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.762.981.40
    Diluted EPS2.302.671.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Foods and Inns #Results
    first published: Aug 8, 2023 06:22 pm

